WRAPUP 6-US embassies attacked in Yemen, Egypt after Libya envoy killed

* U.S. embassy in Yemen stormed, scuffles at Egypt embassy
* Violence follows killing of U.S. ambassador in Libya
* Libya says arrests four in investigation of attack
* U.S. sending two Navy destroyers toward Libya
By Mohammed Ghobari and Edmund Blair
SANAA/CAIRO, Sept 13 Demonstrators attacked the
U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt on Thursday in protest at a
film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and American warships
headed towards Libya after the U.S. ambassador there was killed
in related violence this week.
In Libya, authorities said they had made four arrests in the
investigation into the attack that killed ambassador Christopher
Stevens and three other Americas in Benghazi on Tuesday.
President Barack Obama has vowed to bring to justice those
responsible for the Benghazi attack, which U.S. officials said
may have been planned in advance, possibly by an al Qaeda-linked
group.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Washington had
nothing to do with the crudely made film posted on the Internet,
which she called "disgusting and reprehensible."
The amateurish production, entitled the "Innocence of
Muslims," and originating in the United States, portrays
Mohammad as a womaniser, a homosexual and a child abuser.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is
blasphemous and caricatures or other characterisations have in
the past provoked violent protests across the Muslim world.
Demonstrations spread further on Thursday, with U.S.
embassies again the targets of popular anger among Muslims
questioning why the United States has failed to take action
against the makers of the film.
Hundreds of Yemenis broke through the main gate of the
heavily fortified U.S. embassy compound in the capital Sanaa,
shouting "We sacrifice ourselves for you, Messenger of God."
They smashed windows of security offices outside the embassy and
burned cars.
A security source said at least 15 people were wounded, some
by gunfire, before the government ringed the area with troops.
In Egypt, protesters hurled stones at a police cordon around
the U.S. embassy in central Cairo after climbing into the
embassy compound and tearing down the American flag. The state
news agency said 13 people were hurt in violence which erupted
late on Wednesday, following initial protests on Tuesday.
Around 200 demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. embassy
in Kuwait shouting slogans such as "God is great." They hoisted
banners, one of which bread in English: "USA stop the bullshit.
Respect us."
Kuwaiti riot police encircled the crowd of men protesting
peacefully in their traditional Kuwaiti dress.
On Thursday, the U.S. consulate in Berlin was partially
evacuated after an employee fell ill on opening a suspicious
envelope. Bangladeshi Islamists tried to march on the U.S.
embassy in Dhaka and Iranian students protested in Tehran.
Earlier in the week, there were protests outside U.S.
missions in Tunisia, Morocco and Sudan.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed during a protest
against the film on Tuesday at the U.S. consulate in the eastern
Libyan city of Benghazi when Islamists armed with guns, mortars
and grenades staged military-style assaults on the mission and a
safe house refuge.
A Libyan doctor at a Benghazi hospital said Stevens died of
smoke inhalation. U.S. information technology specialist Sean
Smith also died at the consulate, while two other Americans were
killed when a squad of U.S. troops sent by helicopter from
Tripoli to rescue diplomats from the safe house came under
mortar attack.
FIRST U.S. AMBASSADOR KILLED SINCE 1979
Stevens, 52, had spent a career operating in perilous
places, mostly in the Arab world, and became the first American
ambassador killed in an attack since Adolph Dubs, the U.S. envoy
to Afghanistan, died in a 1979 kidnapping attempt.
Tuesday's incident, on what was the 11th anniversary of al
Qaeda's attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, has
created an unwanted foreign policy crisis for Obama ahead of his
bid for reelection in November.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Colorado on Thursday, Obama
said he had ordered his administration to do whatever was
necessary to protect Americans abroad and that aides had been in
contact with other governments "to let them know they've got a
responsibility to protect our citizens."
The U.S. military dispatched two destroyers toward the
Libyan coast, in what an official said was a move to give the
administration flexibility for any future action. The first
ship, the USS Laboon, was already in position and the other
destroyer, the USS McFaul, was at least a day away, a U.S.
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. military also dispatched a Marine Corps
anti-terrorist team to boost security in Libya, whose leader
Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in a U.S.-backed uprising last year.
Republican Mitt Romney, Obama's challenger, criticised the
government's response to the crisis earlier this week, saying it
was disgraceful to be seen to be apologising for American values
of free speech.
Obama's campaign accused Romney of trying to score political
points at a time of national tragedy and the challenger also
provoked some criticism from within his own party.
Campaigning on Thursday, Romney stopped short of repeating
the charge but said that under Obama the United States seemed to
be at the mercy of world events rather than shaping them, and
argued for a stronger military, at a time when U.S. armed forces
are facing an unprecedented budget squeeze.
Obama's administration again sought to calm Muslim tensions
on Thursday.
Clinton said Washington rejected the film's message
absolutely, and added: "It appears to have a deeply cynical
purpose: to denigrate a great religion and provoke rage."
At the same time, Clinton noted the history of religious
tolerance in the United States and its commitment to freedom of
speech and said there was no justification for people to respond
with violence.
"I know it is hard for some people to understand why the
United States cannot or does not just prevent these kinds of
reprehensible videos from ever seeing the light of day," she
said. "I would note that in today's world, with today's
technologies, that is virtually impossible.
"But even if it were possible our country does have a long
tradition of free expression which is enshrined in our
constitution and our law. And we do not stop individual citizens
from expressing their views no matter how distasteful they may
be," she added.
AL QAEDA LINK SEEN
Among the assailants in Benghazi, Libyans identified units
of a heavily armed local Islamist group, Ansar al-Sharia, which
sympathises with al Qaeda and derides Libya's U.S.-backed bid
for democracy.
Former Libya militant commander Noman Benotman, now
president of Britain's Quilliam think tank, said Western
officials were investigating a possible link with a paramilitary
training camp about 100 miles (160 km) south of the eastern
Libyan town of Derna, near the Egyptian border.
U.S. officials said there were suggestions members of al
Qaeda's North Africa-based affiliate may have been involved.
Libya's new Prime Minister Mustafa Abu Shagour confirmed
arrests had been made in the investigation into the attack and
more could be expected.
"We don't know if they are affiliated with a particular
group or not, there are a lot of suspicions but ... we have to
go through with the investigation and find out who these people
are and if they belong to a particular group, then we have to
deal with that group."
"We ... assure the people that we are going after them, that
we are going to bring them to justice and they have to be
punished for their act. This is not acceptable.
A spokesman for Ansar al-Sharia denied it had played a role
in the attack on the U.S. consulate and blamed the violence on
firing on the protesters by consulate staff.
"It was a peaceful protest, and the firing on the protesters
inflamed the situation and gave it a different course," Hani
Mansouri told a news conference in Benghazi.
At the same time, Mansouri said the United States should
have had the wisdom to evacuate its ambassador on the Sept. 11
anniversary as a precaution.
Yemen, a key U.S. ally, is home to Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), viewed by Washington as the most dangerous
branch of the militant network established by Osama bin Laden.
Clashes near the U.S. embassy there flared up on and off but
died down as night fell. Residents living nearby said they
feared more violent protests after Friday prayers.
"It is a dangerous situation," one resident told Reuters. "I
cannot wait until the morning to move my family to another
neighbourhood until the situation is totally calm."
In Nigeria, the government put police on high alert and
stepped up security around all foreign missions, also fearing an
Islamist backlash, possibly after Friday prayers.
An actress in the California production that has provoked
the unrest said the video as it appeared bore no resemblance to
the original filming. She said she had not been aware it was
about the Prophet Mohammad.
Many Muslim states focused their condemnation on the film
and will be concerned about preventing a repeat of the fallout
seen after publication in a Danish newspaper of cartoons of the
Prophet Mohammad. This touched off riots in the Middle East,
Africa and Asia in 2006 in which at least 50 people were killed.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called the making of the
movie a "devilish act" but said he was certain those involved in
its production were a very small minority.
The U.S. embassy in Kabul has appealed to Afghan leaders for
help in "maintaining calm" and Afghanistan ordered the YouTube
site shut down so Afghans would not be able to see the film.
YouTube, owned by Google Inc, said it would not remove
the clip but had blocked access in Egypt and Libya.
Libyan leader Mohammed Magarief and Yemeni President Mansour
Hadi both apologised to the United States over the attacks and
Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi condemned them on
television while also rejecting any "insult to the Prophet".
Russian President Vladimir Putin, a sharp critic of last
year's Western military intervention in Libya and of Western
backing for Syria's rebels, called Stevens' death a tragedy and
said he believed Western support for rebels in Arab countries
was causing chaos.