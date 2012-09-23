UPDATE 1-From Nigeria to Athens, Muslim protests rumble on

* Flags burned, but protests mostly peaceful
* Police use teargas against Muslims protesters in Athens
* Anger simmers as world gathers at UN in New York
By Robin Pomeroy
DUBAI, Sept 23 Muslims protested in Nigeria,
Iran, Greece and Turkey on Sunday to show anti-Western anger
against a film and cartoons insulting Islam had not dissipated.
As delegates from around the world gathered in New York for
a U.N. General Assembly where the clash between free speech and
blasphemy is bound to be raised, U.S. flags were once again
burning in parts of the Muslim world.
Iranian students chanted "Death to America" and "Death to
Israel" outside the French embassy in Tehran in protest at the
decision by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons
of the Prophet Mohammad, days after widespread protests - some
deadly - against a film made in the United States.
Shi'ite Muslims in the Nigerian town of Katsina burned U.S.,
French and Israeli flags and a religious leader called for
protests to continue until the makers of the film and cartoons
are punished.
In Pakistan, where fifteen people were killed in protests on
Friday, a government minister has offered $100,000 to anyone who
kills the maker of the short, amateurish video "The Innocence of
Muslims". Calls have increased for a U.N. measure outlawing
insults to Islam and blasphemy in general.
In Athens, some protesters hurled bottles of water, stones
and shoes at police who responded with teargas. Calm returned
when demonstrators interrupted the protest to pray.
Hours later, dozens of Muslim inmates in Athens' main prison
set mattresses and bed sheets on fire in protest. Firemen with
four engines battled the flames in some cells but police and
government officials said late at night the situation was under
control.
ON ALERT
Protests around the world were relatively small and calm,
but Western embassies remained on alert after the U.S.
ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed in one
of the first protests, on Sept. 11.
The upsurge of Muslim anger - just weeks before U.S.
elections - have confronted President Barack Obama with a
setback yet in his efforts to keep the "Arab Spring" revolutions
from fuelling a new wave of anti-Americanism.
In U.S. ally Turkey, a secular Muslim state often seen as a
bridge between the Islamic world and the West, protesters set
fire to U.S. and Israeli flags on Sunday.
"May the hands that touch Mohammad break," chanted some 200
protesters before peacefully dispersing.
"We will certainly not allow uncontrolled protests, but we
will not just grin and bear it when Islam's prophet is
insulted," Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told party members at
the weekend.
"The protests in the Muslim world must be measured, and the
West should show a determined stance against Islamophobia."