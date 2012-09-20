UPDATE 2-Actress sues California man behind anti-Muslim film

* Lawsuit also names Google Inc, which says it's reviewing
case
* Actress seeks film's removal from Internet
* Says she has received death threats
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 An actress in an anti-Islam
film that triggered violent protests across the Muslim world
sued a California man linked to its production on Wednesday for
fraud and slander, saying she had received death threats after
the video was posted on YouTube.
Actress Cindy Lee Garcia, who also named Google Inc
and its YouTube unit as defendants, asked that the film be
removed from YouTube and said her right to privacy had been
violated and her life endangered, among other allegations.
It was the first known civil lawsuit connected to the making
of the video, which depicts the Prophet Mohammad as a womanizer
and a fool, and helped generate a torrent of violence across the
Muslim world last week.
The violence included an attack on U.S. diplomatic
facilities in Benghazi in which the U.S. ambassador to Libya and
three other Americans were killed. U.S. and other foreign
embassies were also stormed in cities in Asia, Africa and the
Middle East by furious Muslims.
Garcia accused a producer of the movie, whom she identified
as Nakoula Basseley Nakoula and said he used the alias Sam
Bacile, of duping her into appearing in a "hateful" film that
she had been led to believe was a simple desert adventure movie.
"There was no mention of 'Mohammed' during filming or on
set. There were no references made to religion nor was there any
sexual content of which Ms. Garcia was aware," said the lawsuit,
filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the prophet is
blasphemous. Caricatures deemed insulting in the past have
provoked protests and drawn condemnation from officials,
preachers, ordinary Muslims and many Christians.
"This lawsuit is not an attack on the First Amendment nor on
the right for Americans to say what they think, but does request
that the offending content be removed from the Internet," the
lawsuit said.
A representative for Nakoula's criminal attorney declined to
comment on the lawsuit. A Google spokesman said the company was
reviewing the complaint and "will be in court tomorrow."
APPARENT DUBBING
Garcia, who had a relatively small part in a trailer
available online, has said that her character was forced to give
away her child to a character named "Master George" in one
scene. An expired casting call available online describes a
character named George as a "strong leader" and a "tyrant."
But in the English-language trailer at YouTube, Garcia's
character appears to be dubbed over in that scene, with a
voice-over for her character referring to Mohammad instead of
George.
Garcia's lawsuit said her voice was also "dubbed into
Arabic" in another version of the trailer.
She said the film, which has circulated online as a
13-minute trailer, had prompted her family to refuse to allow
her to see or babysit her grandchildren, fearing for their
safety.
The suit accuses Nakoula, Google and YouTube of invasion of
privacy, unfair business practices, the use of Garcia's likeness
without permission and intentional infliction of emotional
distress.
U.S. officials have said authorities were not investigating
the film project itself and that even if it was inflammatory or
led to violence, simply producing it cannot be considered a
crime in the United States, which has strong free speech laws.
But Nakoula, a Coptic Christian California man who pleaded
guilty to bank fraud in 2010, was interviewed by federal
probation officers on Saturday probing whether he violated the
terms of his release while making the film.
Nakoula, who was released from prison in 2011, is prohibited
from accessing the Web or assuming aliases without the approval
of his probation officer, court records show. Violations could
result in him being sent back to prison.
Nakoula, 55, did not return to his house in the Los Angeles
suburb of Cerritos following his interview with federal
probation officers, and his whereabouts are unknown. Last week,
he denied involvement in the film in a phone call to his Coptic
bishop in Los Angeles.