Lawsuits over attack on U.S. consulate in Libya face long odds

By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The families of those killed
or injured in an Islamist militant attack on a U.S. consulate in
Libya this week have little recourse in American courts to win
damages from the Libyan or the U.S. governments or from those
behind the attack.
Legal experts say that the U.S. government has immunity from
wrongful death claims, that winning a case against the Libyan
government is a long shot and that a successful claim against
the attackers would be almost impossible to collect.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were
killed on Tuesday during a protest against a film that angered
many Muslims. Militants armed with guns, mortars and grenades
staged a military-style assault on the Benghazi mission.
Protests have spread to Yemen, Malaysia, Bangladesh and
Iraq, and clashes continued with Egyptian police near the U.S.
embassy in Cairo on Friday.
Questions have been raised about the level of security at
the consulate. But even if those security arrangements were
found to have been negligent, legal experts say lawsuits over
the attack would be difficult to bring against the United
States.
"The U.S. government enjoys a number of different immunities
that would protect it from a civil wrongful death claim," said
Marc Miles of California law firm Callahan & Blaine.
Miles helped represent the families of four American
security contractors killed in a 2004 ambush in Iraq. Their
employer, the U.S. company formerly known as Blackwater
Worldwide and now called Academi LLC, settled the wrongful death
lawsuit in January.
NO WAIVER OF IMMUNITY
The United States can only be successfully sued in
circumstances covered by a specific waiver of immunity issued by
the U.S. Congress, said Susan Burke, an attorney in Washington
who has brought cases against the United States.
"The situation in Libya does not fall into that waiver
because the attack happened abroad," Burke said.
Nevertheless, the United States will likely provide
compensation to the spouses and the children of those killed,
experts said. The Federal Employees' Compensation Act calls for
benefits payable "when an employee dies as a result of an injury
sustained in the performance of duty."
Family members could choose to follow the path of other U.S.
victims of militant attacks and file civil lawsuits in U.S.
courts against foreign nations - in this case, Libya - to try to
get compensation.
But the chances of success would be slim. Libya is no longer
on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, so it is not
automatically exempt from immunity under the Foreign Sovereign
Immunities Act (FSIA) of 1976. Moreover, there have been no
indications that Libyan officials were responsible for the
attack.
In 2005 a U.S. judge in New York dismissed claims against
Saudi Arabia over its alleged involvement in the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
The judge said the court did not have jurisdiction, citing
the FSIA. The plaintiffs in that case, a group that says it
represents more than 6,600 relatives of those killed on Sept.
11, are trying to get the oil-rich nation back before the judge.
Some plaintiffs have tried to go after individuals or groups
such as al Qaeda suspected of helping orchestrate attacks.
U.S. judges have granted billions of dollars worth of
judgments against al Qaeda and others. But it has been almost
impossible for plaintiffs to collect any money because the
groups' funds are near impossible to trace, and they are hard to
find and may have disbanded.