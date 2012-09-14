版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 21:08 BJT

One killed, two wounded in north Lebanon protest

TRIPOLI, Lebanon, Sept 14 One demonstrator was killed and two others were wounded in clashes with security forces in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Friday in Islamist protests over a film insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammad and against the pope's visit to Lebanon.

A security source said the man was killed as protesters tried to storm a government building. Earlier a U.S. fast food restaurant was set alight. Twelve members of the security forces were wounded by stones thrown by protesters, the source said.

