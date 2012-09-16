Lebanon's Hezbollah chief calls for protests over Prophet film

BEIRUT, Sept 16 The head of Lebanon's Shi'ite
militant group Hezbollah on Sunday called for nationwide
protests over a film about the Prophet Mohammad, saying that the
United States must be held accountable for creating strife
between Muslims and Christians.
"We call for protests tomorrow in the southern suburbs (of
Beirut) at 5 o'clock," Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah said in a televised speech. "Muslims and Christians
must remain vigilant in order to refrain from sliding towards
strife. Those responsible for the film, starting with the U.S.,
must be held accountable."