Hezbollah supporters to protest against Mohammad film

* Hezbollah chief calls for rally in Beirut
* Nationwide protests planned for later this week
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 17 Supporters of the Shi'ite
militant group Hezbollah are set to hit the streets of Beirut on
Monday after its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called for
protests against a film that portrays the Prophet Mohammad as a
womaniser and a fool.
Lebanon has already seen protests over the Internet video in
the mainly Sunni Muslim city of Tripoli. One person was killed
and 14 wounded in clashes with security forces on Friday after
Islamist protesters set fire to a U.S. fast food restaurant.
Nasrallah, who heads the largest armed force in Lebanon, has
the ability to muster huge numbers of Shi'ite Muslims in the
Mediterranean state of 4 million people.
Days of anti-American violence provoked by the amateurish
video, produced in California, have put Western embassies across
the Muslim world on high alert. Protests have erupted from
London to Lahore.
"We call for protests tomorrow in the southern suburbs (of
Beirut) at 5 o'clock (1400 GMT)," Nasrallah said in a televised
speech late on Sunday evening.
"Muslims and Christians must remain vigilant in order to
refrain from sliding towards strife. Those responsible for the
film, starting with the U.S., must be held accountable."
"All these developments are being orchestrated by U.S.
intelligence," he said. He accused Washington, which denies any
involvement with the film, of using the pretext of freedom of
speech to justify the continued availability of the film online.
IRAN'S BACKING
Nasrallah, a powerful figure who has the backing of Shi'ite
Iran, also called for demonstrations in other parts of Lebanon,
including the southern coastal town of Tyre on Wednesday and the
northern town of Hermel on Sunday.
Nasrallah urged the Lebanese government to act decisively.
Shortly afterwards, Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan Mansour
told Reuters he had called Arab League Secretary-General Nabil
El-Araby to ask him to organise an emergency meeting of Arab
foreign ministers to discuss the film.
Lebanon holds the rotating presidency of the Arab League's
Foreign Ministers' Council.
The video, circulating on the Internet under several titles
including "Innocence of Muslims", shows the Prophet in a sexual
act with a woman.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet
offensive.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three
other Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya, last Tuesday in
an attack on the U.S. consulate that coincided with an upsurge
of anger about the film.
At least nine people were killed in protests in several
countries on Friday, yet protests largely subsided over the
weekend.
After Stevens' death, Hezbollah sent out a statement
condemning the film as an "immoral act ... of the highest
degree" on Wednesday, but did not call for protests.
Pope Benedict left Lebanon on Sunday after a three-day
visit, supported by Nasrallah, in which he urged Arab leaders to
serve justice and peace.