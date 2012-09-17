UPDATE 2-Hezbollah warns U.S. of consequences for Prophet film

* Tens of thousands of Hezbollah faithful rally in Beirut
* Nationwide protests planned for later this week
By Laila Bassam and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Sept 17 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah, in a rare appearance before tens of thousands of
faithful, said on Monday the United States would face grave
repercussions across the Muslim world unless it suppressed a
film that demeans the Prophet Mohammad.
Arguing that the world had not yet grasped the depth of hurt
felt by Muslims, Nasrallah called on governments to block access
to websites showing the film, which was made in California and
depicts Mohammad as a womaniser, homosexual and child abuser.
"They slandered the purity of his birth, slandered his faith
and his morals, slandered his Quran," Nasrallah told tens of
thousands of cheering supporters, who had marched through
southern Beirut's Shi'ite suburbs to protest against the film.
"The distribution of this entire film must be banned by the
Americans," he said, to roars of applause.
The influential leader, surrounded by armed bodyguards,
spoke to tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters waving
Lebanese flags and yellow Hezbollah banners. "America, hear us -
don't insult our prophet!" they shouted. "Enough humiliation!"
Nasrallah's emergence from hiding lent more drama to his
warnings. Fearing assassination, the Hezbollah leader has seldom
appeared in public since 2006, when the powerful Shi'ite group's
militant wing fought a month-long war with Israel.
"The world should know our anger would not be a passing
outburst but it would be the start of a serious movement that
would continue on the level of the Muslim nation to defend the
Prophet of God," Nasrallah said.
He called for websites to stop publishing clips said to be a
trailer for the amateurishly made movie called "Innocence of
Muslims," although no full length film has materialised.
The greater goal, Nasrallah said, would be for the world to
agree to criminalise insults to any religion and its prophets.
Nasrallah warned of the danger of unleashing further rage if
the full-length film emerged.
"America, which uses the pretext of freedom of
expression..., needs to understand that putting out the whole
film will have very grave consequences around the world."
The Hezbollah-led protests came after a week of violent
demonstrations across Arab capitals, in which several U.S.
embassies were attacked, but they stayed well away from the U.S.
mission in Beirut and the entire procession finished peacefully.
Some demonstrators said the U.S. refusal to censor the
Internet clips was provocative for Muslims, who feel they are
often subject to prejudices and aggression by U.S. forces.
"Is it really possible that America can fight wars all over
the country and it can't remove one film? America wants to sew
strife for sure," said Ahmed Afif, 30, as his small son sitting
on his shoulders waved a Hezbollah flag.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has condemned
the film as "reprehensible" but said it cannot restrict the
constitutional right to free speech in America.
MORE PROTESTS CALLED
The clips circulating on the Internet from "Innocence of
Muslims", shows the Prophet in a sexual act with a woman. Many
Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet offensive.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three
other Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya, last Tuesday in
an attack on the U.S. consulate that coincided with an upsurge
of anger about the film.
After Stevens' death, Hezbollah sent out a statement
condemning the film as immoral, but it also denounced the
violent attack in Benghazi.
On Friday, one person was killed when protests spread to
Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, where thousands of hardline
Sunni Muslim protesters torched a fast food restaurant.
The violence erupted on the same day Pope Benedict began his
three-day visit to Beirut. The trip was supported by Nasrallah.
During his trip, the pope urged Arab leaders to serve justice
and peace.
Some Christians on Monday also joined the rally, where
protesters chanted "Death to America, Death to Israel".
"We came here to share with our Muslim brothers in a protest
against this insult to the prophet," said Antoine Dau, 60. "This
is an assault on Muslim and Christian co-existence."
Nasrallah, a powerful figure whose group enjoys the backing
of Shi'ite Iran and embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
has also called for protests in the southern coastal town of
Tyre on Wednesday and the northern town of Hermel on Sunday.
He said the protests against the film were a chance for
Muslims to unite - an apparent reference to divisions emerging
between Sunni and Shi'ite sects. The move could also serve to
evade criticism his group has faced for sticking by Assad, whose
crackdown on an 18-month-old uprising has killed thousands.
"They must cooperate and unite to serve their shared goals,
even if there some are some differences between them. What has
happened stresses ... that we must direct anger toward the real
enemy and not be dragged into discord."
Syria's mostly Sunni-led uprising has proved particularly
divisive in Lebanon and led to sporadic clashes in the northern
city of Tripoli between Sunnis who support the Syrian rebels and
Shi'ites who back Assad.