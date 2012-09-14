版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 18:17 BJT

Libya's Benghazi airport air space closed 'for security reasons'

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 The air space over Benghazi airport has been closed for security reasons, the airport manager in the eastern Libyan city said on Friday.

"Benghazi air space has been closed since (0030 GMT) for routine security checks. It may be open in one hour," Taba Mohammed said. He would not elaborate on why the decision was made to close the air space.

An attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on Tuesday killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐