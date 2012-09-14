Libya's Benghazi airport air space closed 'for security reasons'

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 The air space over Benghazi airport has been closed for security reasons, the airport manager in the eastern Libyan city said on Friday.

"Benghazi air space has been closed since (0030 GMT) for routine security checks. It may be open in one hour," Taba Mohammed said. He would not elaborate on why the decision was made to close the air space.

An attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on Tuesday killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.