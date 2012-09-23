UPDATE 2-Libyan army tackles rogue militias as two disband

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Peter Graff
TRIPOLI/DERNA, Libya, Sept 23 Libya's army on
Sunday ordered rogue armed groups in and around Tripoli to leave
state and military premises or be ejected by force, apparently
seeking to capitalise on the withdrawal of militias from
Benghazi and Derna.
The two main Islamist militias in Derna, a town in eastern
Libya known as an Islamist stronghold, said on Saturday they
were disbanding after one of them, Ansar al-Sharia, was driven
out of Libya's second city, Benghazi.
The many militias that still control the streets more than a
year after rebels toppled Muammar Gaddafi are the clearest
challenge to the authority of a central government forced to
co-opt many of them to provide security.
However, the killing of four Americans including the
ambassador in an attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on
Sept. 11 seems to have given the nascent democratic
administration a cue to rally support and channel public
frustration with the militias.
Some U.S. officials have accused the Islamist Ansar
al-Sharia of involvement in the attack, a charge it denies.
Ansar al-Sharia, opposed to democracy, is one of the groups
that have operated outside the nominal Defence Ministry umbrella
that covers ex-rebels approved - and needed - by the government.
"The army chief Yussef al-Mangoush and (national assembly
leader) Mohammed Magarief have ordered all illegitimate militias
should be removed from compounds and hand over their weapons to
the national army," said Adel Othman al-Barasi, a spokesman for
the Defence Ministry.
"A committee made up by the military police has been formed
to take over the compounds and the weapons and hand these over
to the army."
Similar edicts have come and gone in the past, with little
or no effect on the militias, but the growing frustration of the
public may be tipping the balance at street level.
In Derna, a man in a forklift truck came to the base vacated
by the town's Abu Slim Martyrs brigade and drove away with a
giant 105 mm rocket launcher to take it to a scrap yard.
Many people have resented Derna's reputation as a jihadi
recruitment centre. Slogans painted on the wall of a school in
English read: "Yes to pluralism! No to Qaeda! No to extremism!"
EVICTIONS AROUND TRIPOLI
Barasi said the army had already evicted a militia from a
base on the highway leading to Tripoli airport on Sunday, and
all such handovers had been done peacefully.
A member of the army's National Mobile Force said it had
been clearing rogue militias out of the western Tripoli district
of Sarraj for days and on Sunday seized a tank and heavy and
light weapons in evicting one from a military base.
"They tried to stop us but we managed to convince them to
leave," he said, declining to be named. "We have taken control
of 11 locations in Sarraj."
In a second operation later on Sunday, members of an armed
group which had settled into a couple of western Tripoli villas,
once home to foreign workers, were evicted, he said.
Slim Derby, leader of the Abu Slim Martyrs brigade, which is
based in Derna, said "civil society groups came to our camps,
and the youth demonstrators asked us to evacuate the place and
disband".
"Our members have their own normal lives, so everyone will
go back to their normal lives and their regular jobs."
Ansar al-Sharia made a similar announcement in Derna after
protesters forced its Benghazi brigade out of its bases in that
city on Friday.
Those invasions, which followed a mass demonstration in
support of democracy and against Islamist militias, met little
resistance and appeared to be part of a sweep of militia bases
by police, army and activists.
Siraj Shennib, a 29-year-old linguistics professor, said
protesters had been maintaining a vigil against the militias in
Derna for 10 days, and the protests became much larger after a
car-jacking three days ago.
Lieutenant-Colonel Mohamed Ali Qasim, a military police
officer in sandals and civilian clothes, arrived with a group of
soldiers to inspect the base vacated by the Abu Slim Martyrs.
"Yesterday the people and the crowd and civil society groups
came here and peacefully took over the place," he said.
"The people of Derna are peaceful ... There may be some who
are hot blooded, but they are not extremists ... They suffered a
lot under Gaddafi: they were treated violently."
However, at another, much larger Abu Slim camp on the
outskirts, there was no sign of weapons but a group of about 10
unarmed fighters confronted a Reuters news crew at the gate and
confiscated a photo memory card and two mobile phones.
"We are al Qaeda! We are al Qaeda!" one shouted.
"Get out of Derna!" shouted another.
Derna, set in green hills overlooking the Mediterranean, is
known across the region as a recruitment centre for fighters who
joined the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.
VETERAN GUERRILLAS
Unlike most of the Libyan militias, which were formed for
last year's civil war, the Derna groups, especially the Abu Slim
Martyrs, are veteran guerrilla fighters with many years of
history fighting Gaddafi in the hills of eastern Libya.
The group is named after the Tripoli prison where Gaddafi's
jailers killed around 1,200 prisoners in 1996.
The head of Libya's national congress, Mohammed Magarief,
met government and security officials in Benghazi late on
Saturday and then announced the formation of a "security
operations room".
He said this would bring together the army and interior
ministry forces with Defence Ministry brigades made up of former
rebels and work to secure Benghazi.
Besides saying he wanted to dissolve rogue militias, he said
the government wanted the army to take over pro-government
militias' compounds as a step towards integrating them into
regular forces.
Other problems associated with the militias were
dramatically illustrated on Friday when the protesters who had
pushed Ansar al-Sharia out of Benghazi moved on to another
compound believing that it, too, harboured an Islamist militia.
It turned out to be the base of the powerful pro-government
Rafallah al-Sahati group, which opened fire in an attempt to
protect a large weapons store it had been asked to guard.
Eleven people were killed and more than 60 injured before
the militia pulled back and left the arsenal to be looted.
Nasser Abdelhaaq, a Rafallah al-Sahati commander, suggested
the crowd had been manipulated to turn on his group, an
officially approved militia that also has Islamist leanings.
Six of the dead were bodyguards of a colonel in the regular
Libyan army who went missing on Friday, suggesting a kidnapping
that may have been the work of a militia group.