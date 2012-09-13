Obama thanks Yemen's president for condemning embassy attack

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
thanked Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Thursday for
condemning an attack on the U.S. embassy and launching an
investigation, the White House said.
Obama spoke by phone with Hadi in the wake of demonstrations
at the U.S. embassy compound in Sanaa, where protesters broke
through the main gate, smashed windows and burned cars. The
incident followed violent protests in Egypt and Libya, where the
U.S. ambassador was killed on Tuesday night.
Demonstrators were enraged by a U.S.-made film they said
insulted Islam.
"President Obama expressed appreciation for the cooperation
we have received from the Yemeni government and underscored the
importance of working together to ensure the security of U.S.
personnel going forward," the White House said in a statement.