2012年 9月 17日

New protests erupt in Pakistan over anti-Islam film

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 17 Pakistani police fired in the air to disperse a crowd headed towards the U.S. consulate in the city of Karachi to protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

A senior senior police official said 20 students were also arrested at the demonstration organised by a religious party.

