Saudi condemns anti-Islam film, violent reaction against US

DUBAI, Sept 13 Saudi Arabia condemned on
Thursday a film Muslims consider blasphemous to Islam and
denounced the violent anti-American protests in some Middle East
countries.
"Saudi Arabia has expressed... its condolences to the United
States of America for the victims of violent actions in Libya
that targeted the American consulate in Benghazi," state news
agency SPA reported citing a senior official.
The kingdom also denounced what it called an "irresponsible"
group which produced the film deemed insulting to the Prophet
Mohammad and condemned "the violent reactions that occurred in a
number of countries against American interests."