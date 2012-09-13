UPDATE 1-Saudi condemns anti-Islam film and violent reaction

* Saudi Arabia is main U.S. regional ally
DUBAI, Sept 13 Saudi Arabia on Thursday
condemned a film Muslims consider blasphemous to Islam but also
denounced the violent anti-American protests it has sparked in
some Muslim countries.
Four U.S. officials including the ambassador to Libya were
killed in the east Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday night
after anger over the film boiled over and there have also been
protests against its content in Egypt and Yemen.
"Saudi Arabia has expressed ... its condolences to the
United States of America for the victims of violent actions in
Libya that targeted the American consulate in Benghazi," state
news agency SPA reported, citing a senior official.
The kingdom also denounced what it called an "irresponsible"
group which produced the film deemed insulting to the Prophet
Mohammad and condemned "the violent reactions that occurred in a
number of countries against American interests."
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is Islam's
birthplace and a main regional U.S. ally.
The United Arab Emirates, another Gulf ally of the United
States, also condemned the "the recent violent incidents that
led to the death of the U.S. ambassador to Libya," state news
agency WAM reported, citing Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin
Zayed.
Clips of the film posted on the Internet show an amateurish
production portraying the Prophet Mohammad as a womaniser, a
homosexual and a child abuser.
Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy
compound in Sanaa on Thursday in protest and clashes with
security forces there killed at least one person and injured 15.
In Egypt, protesters hurled stones at a police cordon around
the U.S. embassy in central Cairo after climbing into the
embassy and tearing down the American flag. The state news
agency said 13 people had been injured in violence which erupted
on Wednesday night after protests on Tuesday.