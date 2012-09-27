REFILE-Spanish magazine publishes Mohammad cartoon

MADRID, Sept 27 Spanish political satire
magazine El Jueves has published a cartoon of the Prophet
Mohammad on its cover, soon after violent protests rocked the
Muslim world over a U.S. film and French caricatures deemed
insulting to Islam.
El Jueves' latest edition, which hit Spanish newsstands on
Wednesday, shows several Muslims in a police lineup under the
title "But...does anyone know what Mohammad looks like?"
Any depiction of the prophet is considered blasphemous by
Muslims but the issue has also caused a debate in the West about
censorship and freedom of speech.
The magazine declined to comment to Reuters on Thursday on
the motives for the publication.
But in comments to the Huffington Post, editor Mayte Quilez
said it was a decision to take a humorous position on a
contentious issue.
"If you can't depict Mohammad, how do you know it is him in
the cartoons?" she asked.
Last week, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published
cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad soon after protests against a
film made in the United States provoked a torrent of
anti-American unrest in Egypt, Libya and other countries.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were
killed in one of the first protests, on Sept. 11, and 15 people
were killed in protests in Pakistan last Friday.
The Spanish Embassy on Wednesday sent a message to its
citizens in Egypt asking for caution in the event of any
backlash from the El Jueves cartoon but has not said whether it
will step up security in other Arab countries.
"We're still analysing what steps to take," a foreign
ministry source said.