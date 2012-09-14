版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 20:03 BJT

Protesters try to storm German, British embassies in Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Sudan's police fired teargas on Friday to stop about 5,000 demonstrators storming the German and British embassies to protest against an anti-Islam film, a Reuters witness said.

Protesters hurled stones at the two embassies which are next to each other in Khartoum and tried storming the main gates, a witness said.

