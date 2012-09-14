UPDATE 2-Sudan protesters break into U.S., German embassies

* Protesters breach outer wall of US mission, guards fire
warning shots
* Black Islamic flags raised inside German, U.S. compounds
* Crowd smashes property in German embassy, starts fire
* German embassy employees "safe for moment" -foreign
minister
KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Sudanese demonstrators broke
into the U.S. and German embassy compounds in Khartoum and
raised Islamic flags on Friday in state-backed protests against
a film that insults the Prophet Mohammad, witnesses said.
Police armed with tear gas and batons had clashed with
protesters for almost an hour but retreated from the front of
the embassy after a police car struck a demonstrator and left
him on the ground in a pool of blood.
A Reuters witness saw another person lying motionless on the
ground nearby but it could not be confirmed whether either man
was dead. Sudanese authorities had no immediate comment.
Witnesses said guards inside the U.S. embassy, a vast
compound comprising several buildings and tiers of fences, fired
warning shots after several protesters clambered over the outer
security wall and hoisted a black Islamic flag above a balcony.
Earlier in the day police fired tear gas to try to scatter
some 5,000 demonstrators who had surrounded the German embassy
and nearby British mission. But a Reuters witness said policemen
stood by when the crowd forced its way into Germany's mission.
Protesters raised an Islamic flag saying in white letters
"there is no God but God and Mohammed is his prophet". They
smashed windows, cameras and furniture in the German complex and
then started a fire, witnesses said.
Firefighters arrived to put out the flames.
German embassy staff were safe "for the moment", Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle said in Berlin. He also told
Khartoum's envoy to Berlin that Sudan must protect diplomatic
missions on its soil, a foreign ministry statement said.
It was unclear why the two European embassies were singled
out since the film was made in the United States, and Muslim
outrage has led to crowds assaulting U.S. diplomatic missions in
a number of Arab countries.
But Sudan's official body of Islamic scholars had called the
night before for a mass protest after Friday prayers over the
film and an Islamist group threatened to storm the U.S. embassy.
Sudan has also criticised Germany for allowing a protest
last month by right-wing activists carrying a caricatures of the
Prophet Mohammad and for Chancellor Angela Merkel giving an
award in 2010 to a Danish cartoonist who depicted the Prophet in
2005, triggering demonstrations across the Islamic world.
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has been under
pressure from Islamists who feel the government has given up the
religious values of his 1989 Islamist coup.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration said it had
nothing to do with the crudely made movie, which inflamed
Muslims after it was posted with Arabic subtitles on the
Internet, and condemned it as "disgusting and reprehensible".
The film was blamed for an attack on the U.S. consulate in
Libya's eastern city of Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador
and three other Americans on Tuesday, the anniversary of the
Sept. 11, 2001 al Qaeda attacks on the United States.