公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Protesters smash windows, set fires in U.S. embassy in Tunis

TUNIS, Sept 14 Tunisian protesters jumped over the wall of the U.S. embassy compound in Tunis on Friday and broke windows and set fire to trees, a Reuters witness said.

A large fire could be seen burning inside the compound. Police fired teargas at the hundreds of protesters who were demonstrating at the embassy.

