2012年 9月 14日 星期五

US sends Marines to Yemen to bolster security

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A platoon of Marines from with the fleet anti-terrorism security team have been sent to Yemen to bolster security at the embassy and are now on the ground in Sanaa, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"This is partly a response to events over the past two days at our embassy in Yemen but it's also in part a precautionary measure," Pentagon spokesman George Little told reporters.

