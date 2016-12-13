Big 'Rogue One' box office expected despite mixed reviews, boycott calls

Dec 13 The latest entry in the "Star Wars"
franchise divided film critics on Tuesday, but is expected to
bring in more than $300 million at the global box office this
weekend despite a social media boycott campaign over its
perceived political slant.
Reviewers either loved or hated Disney's "Rogue
One: A Star Wars Story." Rolling Stone magazine praised its
"emotional, loopy, let's-put-on-a-show spirit that made us fall
in love with the original trilogy," but the New Yorker called it
"lobotomized and depersonalized."
"Rogue One" arrives in theaters a year after the main cast
of the original 1977 film reunited for "The Force Awakens,"
which went on to take more than $2 billion at the box office.
Box office analysts expect "Rogue One," which starts its
worldwide rollout on Wednesday, to do smaller business overall
but to gross a bumper $300-$350 million on its opening weekend.
The box office predictions have not changed since a boycott
campaign, #DumpStarWars, gained steam on Twitter with claims
that "Rogue One" contains scenes that are anti-U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump and portray the galactic Empire in
"Star Wars" as a white supremacist organization.
"Rogue One" stars Felicity Jones at the head of a brand new
cast and follows a group of rebels who band together to fight
the evil Darth Vader's plans for intergalactic domination. It is
a standalone prequel to the 1977 film "A New Hope."
Asked about the social media claims, Disney Chief Executive
Bob Iger told The Hollywood Reporter last weekend that there
were "no political statements" in the movie.
"Quite frankly, it's silly," Iger said of #DumpStarWars. "I
have no reaction to (this) story at all."
Trump supporter Jack Posobiec, one of the people behind
#DumpStarWars, said in a livestream on Periscope on Monday, "Why
would you give your money to people who hate you?... Why do you
want to take your kids to something that will influence them in
a way to hate the president?"
"Rogue One" reviews on Tuesday did not mention any political
bias and the movie has already grabbed the highest advance
ticket sales this year, U.S. online ticket seller Fandango said.
Fandango said it had sold "hundreds of thousands of tickets"
in the first few minutes after they went on sale on Nov. 28. It
does not release ticket sale totals.
Variety film critic Peter Debruge said that for stalwart
"Star Wars" fans, "Rogue One" is "the prequel they've always
wanted," while Peter Bradshaw at Britain's Guardian newspaper
called it an "exhilarating, good-natured, enjoyable adventure."
A.O. Scott for the New York Times, however, called it a
"thoroughly mediocre movie" and the Wall Street Journal's Joe
Morgenstern found it "a fall-alone film of dinky proportions."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)