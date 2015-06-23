English teen Tom Holland is Marvel's new 'Spider-Man'

NEW YORK, June 23 Little-known English actor Tom
Holland has been picked to play the web-slinging superhero in
the next "Spider-Man" film, which is due for release in July
2017, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios said on Tuesday.
Holland, 19, will play Spider-Man's teenage alter ego Peter
Parker as a high-school age student in the upcoming, yet-to-be
titled film.
He follows in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew
Garfield, who have portrayed the comic book superhero at older
stages of his life in the five previous movies.
Holland played Naomi Watt's son in the 2012 tsunami drama
"The Impossible" and recently appeared in the British television
miniseries "Wolf Hall."
He was selected after a worldwide casting search to appear
in the film that will be directed by Jon Watts.
"We saw many terrific young actors, but Tom's screen tests
were special," Tom Rothman, the chairman of Sony Pictures Motion
Pictures Group, said in a statement.
News of Holland's selection may disappoint some fans who had
said they wanted a black actor to play Spider-Man for the
upcoming film.
Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios will co-produce the
film with Sony. Under the agreement announced in
February, Spider-Man will appear in the Marvel film, and Marvel
characters, such as Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, can
appear in later Spider-Man films.
Holland is expected to make his first appearance as
Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War," which is due for
release in summer 2016.
Sony Pictures Entertainment, a division of Sony Corp, will
continue to own the cinematic rights to Spider-Man.
Writer Stan Lee and writer/artist Steve Ditko created the
fictional superhero character, who first appeared in comics in
1962.
The "Spider-Man" franchise has earned more than $4 billion
at the box office worldwide, making it the most successful
franchise in the history of Sony Pictures.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Beech)