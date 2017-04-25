'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release date: Disney

April 25 The final film in the new "Star Wars"
trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019,
movie studio Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
The May 24 release date marked a shift in strategy for
Disney, whose two previous new entries in the sci-fi adventure
have all been set for release in mid-December, during the winter
holidays.
Disney gave no details on "Star Wars: Episode IX," about
which little is known except that it will be directed by Colin
Trevorrow.
"Episode IX" completes the trilogy that began after Disney
bought George Lucas's Lucasfilm in a $4 billion deal in 2012.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which reunited the original cast
of the first 1977 film, was released in December 2015, and "Star
Wars: The Last Jedi" is due to open worldwide on Dec. 15, 2017.
Disney on Tuesday also announced that another of its
blockbuster franchise revivals, a new Indiana Jones movie
starring Harrison Ford, had been pushed back by a year to July
2020. The studio gave no explanation for the change in the
release date for the as-yet untitled film that had been
originally scheduled for July 2019.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)