'Star Trek' concert tour pairs films with symphony orchestra

NEW YORK, April 10 Fans of "Star Trek" will soon be able to follow the adventures of the crew of the USS Enterprise in their favorite films as the popular franchise goes where it has never gone before, with screenings accompanied by a symphony orchestra.

Director J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot of "Star Trek" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" will be shown on the big screen in high definition accompanied by live music.

"The events will celebrate the extraordinary collaboration between film and music as Michael Giacchino's scores are brought to life on stage," organizers said in a statement.

The "Star Trek: Live in Concert" tour will begin with two performances in Lucerne, Switzerland next month followed by three more in London before moving to Houston, San Diego and Philadelphia in July and Toronto next March.

Viacom's Paramount Pictures, CBS Consumer Products , 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and others are launching the tour. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and James Dalgleish)