'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' opens to record $248 mln in North America

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
LOS ANGELES Dec 21 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opened with a record-breaking $248 million at the North American box office, and $529 million globally over its opening weekend, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.
The film, which rebooted the "Star Wars" franchise, garnered the biggest opening weekend and pushed Disney's 2015 box office gross past the $5 billion mark.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank