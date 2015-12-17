版本:
2015年 12月 18日

Disney's "Star Wars" rakes in $14.1 mln in opening day sales

Dec 17 Walt Disney Co's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," billed as the biggest movie release of the year, raked in $14.1 million in ticket sales on its opening day in some international markets.

The movie opened at a number of European markets, including France, Italy, Sweden and Belgium, on Thursday.

Star Wars is expected to haul in between $180 million and $223 million in the United States and Canada from its Thursday night debut through Sunday, according to experts.

