'Star Wars' standalone film loses its director

LOS ANGELES May 1 The rebooted "Star Wars"
franchise hit a bump on Friday as filmmaker Josh Trank, who was
selected to direct one of the upcoming standalone films, said he
was stepping down from the project to pursue other "creative
opportunities."
Trank, 30, the director of 2012's sci-fi movie "Chronicle"
and the upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie, was selected to direct
the second "Star Wars Anthology" due out in 2018. The three
anthology films will intersect a new trilogy in the franchise,
kicking off with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in December.
"After a year of having the incredible honor of developing
with the wonderful and talented people at Lucasfilm, I'm making
a personal decision to move forward on a different path," Trank
said in a statement on StarWars.com.
"I've put a tremendous amount of thought into this, and I
know deep down in my heart that I want to pursue some original
creative opportunities."
Lucasfilm's vice president of development, Kiri Hart, added,
"We are grateful for the energy and love of Star Wars that he
brought to the process."
No replacement for Trank has been named yet.
"The Force Awakens," directed by J.J. Abrams, is the first
of a new "Star Wars" trilogy being produced by Walt Disney Co
since it purchased the franchise from Lucasfilm in 2012
for $4.05 billion. It is expected to be one of the biggest box
office hits later this year, and its two trailers have already
amassed millions of views amid frenzied fan interest.
"Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One," directed by Gareth Edwards
and starring Felicity Jones, is the first of the standalone
films and is due out in 2016.
"Star Wars," created by filmmaker George Lucas, grossed more
than $4.4 billion at the worldwide box office since 1977 with
six films and has become embedded in pop culture, spawning a
legion of devoted fans.
Franchise stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher
will all return in "The Force Awakens."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Leslie Adler)