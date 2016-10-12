UK firm fined over Harrison Ford injury on "Star Wars" set

LONDON Oct 12 A British production firm
involved in making "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" has been fined
1.6 million pounds ($2.0 million)for failing to protect actors
and workers after an incident in which Harrison Ford's leg was
broken, the BBC reported.
London-based Foodles Production (UK) Ltd, owned by Walt
Disney Co, had admitted two breaches of health and
safety laws. The sentence was handed down at Aylesbury Crown
Court in Buckinghamshire, southern England.
Ford, who plays the much-loved character Han Solo, was
injured after he became trapped under a rapidly closing
metal-framed door during filming in June 2014 at Pinewood
Studios, near London.
The power of the door's drive system was comparable to the
weight of a small car, according to Britain's Health and Safety
Executive (HSE), a state agency which enforces workplace safety
regulations.
"This was a foreseeable incident," a spokesman for the HSE
said in a statement at the time.
"Managing on-set risks in a sensible and proportionate way
for all actors and staff regardless of their celebrity status is
vital to protecting both on-screen and off-screen talent, as
well as protecting the reputation of the industry," he said.
Ford, who was 71 at the time, was airlifted to a hospital in
Oxford after the incident and later had surgery on his left leg.
With global ticket sales worth well over $2 billion, "The
Force Awakens", the seventh instalment of the Star Wars saga, is
the third highest-grossing movie in Hollywood history, behind
"Avatar" and "Titanic".
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Addison)