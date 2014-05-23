'Star Wars' spin-off to be directed by 'Godzilla' filmmaker

LOS ANGELES May 22 With J.J. Abrams kicking off
the first of three new "Star Wars" films, Disney announced on
Thursday that "Godzilla" filmmaker Gareth Edwards will direct a
separate spin-off installment of the franchise, scheduled for
December 2016.
The yet-to-be-titled "Star Wars" film, which is being
written by "The Book of Eli" screenwriter Gary Whitta, is being
described as a stand-alone movie in addition to the next three
installments beginning with Abrams's "Star Wars: Episode VII,"
to be released in December 2015.
British director Edwards made his feature film debut with
his re-imagining of "Godzilla," which stormed the North American
box office with $93.2 million in sales over the past weekend.
Walt Disney Co purchased "Star Wars" creator George
Lucas's production company LucasFilm for $4.05 billion in 2012
and announced it would release spin-off films between the
releases of three new films in the popular sci-fi series.
