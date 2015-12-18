'Star Wars' smashes opening night record with $57 mln domestic haul

LOS ANGELES Dec 18 Long-awaited film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" set a record for opening night ticket sales in the United States and Canada with an estimated $57 million in box office receipts on Thursday evening, Walt Disney Co said on Friday.

The previous record was $43.5 million in 2011 for the final "Harry Potter" movie. Global sales for "Force Awakens" through two days neared $130 million, Disney said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)