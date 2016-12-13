'Rogue One' offers lens into high-stakes 'Star Wars' rebel mission

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 13 From the moment "Rogue One"
begins, "Star Wars" fans will notice a glaring difference from
previous films in the franchise: the lack of a scrolling text
that tells what led up to the upcoming action set long ago in a
galaxy far away.
"Rogue One," in theaters starting Wednesday, offers a new
perspective into the events that kicked off the "Star Wars"
phenomenon in George Lucas' 1977 "Episode IV - A New Hope."
"It's bold. It's different from the other 'Star Wars'
movies. It sets out its own different aesthetic and energy," Riz
Ahmed, who plays Imperial fighter pilot-turned-defector Bodhi
Rook, told Reuters.
Disney's "Rogue One" centers on new lead Jyn Erso (Felicity
Jones), daughter of a weapons specialist for the villainous
Darth Vader's Imperial Army.
Director Gareth Edwards said he needed little persuasion
from Lucasfilm executives to take on a prequel story that ties
to the Rebel Alliance mission at the beginning of "A New Hope."
"(I) was like, 'wait a minute, hang on, this is going to
connect directly to my favorite film of all time, like this is
sacred ground. You can't make this movie, this is wrong. No one
should do this,'" he said.
"Five seconds later, I was writing 'Please let me do this.'"
The film sees Erso tracked down by the Rebel Alliance and
embarking on a dangerous mission with rebels to new planets to
find a way to stop Darth Vader.
Humor during the tense journey comes courtesy of dry-witted
new droid K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk.
"He's not like C-3PO who is super scared and following
orders, he's the opposite. K-2SO is an enforcer droid and no one
can tell him anything," Ahmed said.
Early reviews on Tuesday have been positive and the film is
expected to gross more than $300 million worldwide this weekend.
At Tuesday's "Rogue One" London premiere, cast members said
they were relieved they could finally talk about the film.
"We were all nervous beforehand. These films are not
screen-tested or shown. The first audience was on Saturday and
it was reassuring particularly that the true die-hard 'Star
Wars' fans have given it their seal of approval," Jones said.
"There are characters making cameos from the past," said
Forest Whitaker, who plays the rebel fighter Saw Gerrera. "That
was a big secret, so it's great to be free to talk about what
was going on in the movie itself," he added.
(Additional reporting by Reuters TV in Los Angeles and London;
Editing by David Gregorio)