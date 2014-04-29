Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher lead cast of new 'Star Wars' film

LOS ANGELES, April 29 Harrison Ford will lead
returning and rising stars, including Carrie Fisher, Mark
Hamill, Andy Serkis and Oscar Isaac, for the anticipated new
"Star Wars: Episode VII" film, Walt Disney Co and
Lucasfilm said on Tuesday.
Ford, Fisher and Hamill, who were rumored to be returning to
director J.J. Abrams' reboot of the franchise, will be joined by
the series' original stars Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Anthony
Daniels (C-3PO) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2).
Ford played Han Solo, Fisher played Princess Leia and Hamill
was Luke Skywalker in the original films, but it is not known if
they will reprise their roles or have different characters in
the new film.
Joining the franchise alongside "Lord of the Rings" star
Serkis and "Inside Llewyn Davis" actor Isaac will be Swedish
actor Max Von Sydow, "Girls" star Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson
and newcomers John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.
"It is both thrilling and surreal to watch the beloved
original cast and these brilliant new performers come together
to bring this world to life, once again. We start shooting in a
couple of weeks, and everyone is doing their best to make the
fans proud," Abrams said in a statement.
Disney purchased "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' Lucasfilm
in 2012 for $4.05 billion and announced three new films in the
franchise. "Episode VII" is scheduled for release on December
18, 2015.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Dan Grebler)