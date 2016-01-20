Disney pushes next 'Star Wars' movie release to December 2017

LOS ANGELES Jan 20 Fans of the blockbuster
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will have to wait two more years
for the next installment as Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday
pushed back the release of "Star Wars: Episode VIII" by seven
months.
"Episode VIII," written and directed by Rian Johnson, will
now be released on Dec. 15, 2017, rather than the previously
scheduled May 26, 2017, date.
Hollywood blockbusters released during the summer months
have drawn in the biggest audiences in recent years but Disney
noted the success of "The Force Awakens," which was released
worldwide last month.
"The Force Awakens" already has become the highest-grossing
release in North America with $861 million and the third-biggest
global release in history, taking in $1.88 billion at the box
office to date.
"Episode VIII" will start filming in London in February and
is expected to continue the tale of new characters Rey (Daisy
Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and the
villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
Franchise veterans Carrie Fisher (General Leia) and Mark
Hamill (Luke Skywalker) also are expected to return, although
Disney did not comment on casting.
"Star Wars: Rogue One," a stand-alone story set in the world
of "Star Wars" with new characters, will be released this
December.
Disney said it will put the fifth installment of its popular
"Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, starring Johnny Depp, in
the May 2017 slot previously occupied by "Episode VIII." The
franchise has grossed $3.7 billion worldwide to date.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Bill
Trott)