CORRECTED-Director Abrams to helm new Star Wars, fans say force with him

(Corrects film title from "Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol"
to "Mission: Impossible III) in paragraph 8)
* Welcomed by fans disappointed by last three films
* Abrams known for TV's "Lost", Star Trek blockbuster
* George Lucas gives blessing to appointment
By Piya Sinha-Roy
Jan 26 Sci-fi filmmaker J.J. Abrams will direct
"Star Wars: Episode VII," Walt Disney Co said after
days of speculation, giving hope to many long-suffering fans who
were disappointed by the last three installments in the iconic
franchise.
The announcement was greeted with celebrations on online
networks by the films' army of enthusiasts who have already
watched Abrams rescue the aging "Star Trek" series with a
high-grossing prequel in 2009.
Disney said late on Friday Abrams would work under the
leadership of producer Kathleen Kennedy, the former president of
Lucasfilm, and the script would be penned by Oscar-winning
writer Michael Arndt.
"J.J. is the perfect director to helm this. Beyond having
such great instincts as a filmmaker, he has an intuitive
understanding of this franchise," Kennedy said in a statement on
starwars.com.
Fans were equally enthusiastic. "JJ Abrams to the rescue!!!
Yes!! #starwarsVII," wrote Jonny Radtke on
Twitter.
"Great news about JJ Abrams directing Star Wars. Might just
rescue the brand...," added Alastair Brookshaw
.
Rumors that Abrams, one of Hollywood's most successful
directors and producers, would take stewardship of the films
filled industry publications and online forums over the past
week.
The 46-year-old made his name with TV shows "Alias" and
"Lost" and earned his stripes as a director of effects-laden
blockbusters with "Super 8," "Mission: Impossible III" and
another widely expected Star Trek film "Star Trek Into
Darkness," due out later this year.
The Star Wars franchise, which was created by George Lucas'
Lucasfilms Ltd, has grossed more than $4.4 billion at the global
box office since the first film was released in 1977, making it
the third most successful movie property after the "Harry
Potter" and "James Bond" series.
Star Wars characters such as Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker
and the anti-hero, Darth Vader, have become a staple part of pop
culture, along with the catch phrase "May the force be with
you".
The Star Wars films were acquired by Disney after they
bought Lucasfilm for $4.05 billion in October 2012. They
announced then that three new installments would be made,
starting in 2015.
Lucas, 68, gave Abrams his blessing on Starwars.com, saying
the director was "an ideal choice to direct the new Star Wars
film and the legacy couldn't be in better hands".
Abrams said his new role was "an absolute honor."
Disney had previously said Lucas would remain a creative
consultant on the series.
Lucas himself said in October he had story treatments for
Episodes 7, 8 and 9, which he would hand over to Kennedy, who
assured him that she would adhere to his ideas.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)