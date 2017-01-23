CORRECTED-New 'Star Wars' film titled 'The Last Jedi,' Disney says

(Removes reference to Rian Johnson in 4th paragraph as British;
LOS ANGELES Jan 23 The next "Star Wars" movie
will be called "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," movie studio Disney
said on Monday, and will be released on Dec. 15.
The movie, the second in the newly-energized sci-fi film
franchise that focuses on the original characters, will follow
the further adventures of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and
Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). It had previously been known only
as "Episode VIII."
"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In
appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know
the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: 'Star Wars:
The Last Jedi', " Disney said in a statement.
Rian Johnson is directing the movie.
Fisher shot all of her scenes for the movie before her
sudden death in December of a heart attack, Disney said at the
time of her passing.
Disney has not released plot details for "Star Wars: The
Last Jedi" but the cast will include the return of "Force
Awakens" cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and
Lupita Nyong'o.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," became the third highest
grossing movie of all time, taking some $2 billion at the global
box office, after its release in December 2015.
The standalone movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,"
released in December 2016, has made $1 billion at the worldwide
box office.
