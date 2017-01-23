UPDATE 1-'Last Jedi' title reveal sends 'Star Wars' fans into tizzy

(Adds fan speculation)
LOS ANGELES Jan 23 Movie studio Disney on
Monday revealed that the next "Star Wars" movie will be called
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," setting off rampant speculation from
fans about what the title implied for the plot.
The movie, the second of the sequels set 30 years after the
original movie trilogy, will follow the adventures of Luke
Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). It
had previously been known only as "Episode VIII."
"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In
appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know
the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: 'Star Wars:
The Last Jedi'," movie studio Disney said in a
statement.
Rian Johnson is directing the movie, which will be released
Dec. 15.
Fisher shot all of her scenes for the movie before her
sudden death in December of a heart attack, Disney said at the
time of her passing.
Disney has not released plot details for "Star Wars: The
Last Jedi" but Johnson has said it will immediately follow the
events of 2015 release "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," in which
Skywalker was revealed to be the last remaining Jedi and had
gone into hiding.
"Force Awakens" ended with scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley)
discovering her hidden powers, finding Skywalker and ready to
start her Jedi training.
Theories about the plot made the #TheLastJedi hashtag the
top trending item on Twitter on Monday, with some 152,000 tweets
in just one hour. Disney has yet to release any trailers.
Fans noted that Jedi - those belonging to the force for good
- can be singular or plural in the "Star Wars" universe.
"If it's called #TheLastJedi, my honest and bold prediction
is that Luke Skywalker has to die," said Twitter user Nikolas
Oliverio.
"hold up if rey is the last jedi... what happens to luke..
OR if luke is the last jedi... what happens to rey..." asked a
bewildered fan, Ana with 1 n, on Twitter.
The cast for the movie will also include "Force Awakens"
members John Boyega, Adam Driver and Lupita Nyong'o.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," became the third-highest
grossing movie of all time, taking some $2 billion at the global
box office, after its release in December 2015.
The standalone movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,"
released in December 2016, has made $1 billion at the worldwide
box office.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Nick Zieminski)