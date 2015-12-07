REFILE--No spoilers! New 'Star Wars' plot cloaked in unprecedented secrecy

(Removes extraneous word "embargoed" from headline)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Dec 7 When actress Lupita Nyong'o
showed up on the set of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," many of
her co-stars did not know what role she was playing.
Newcomer Daisy Ridley was sworn to secrecy for three months
that she had even been cast in the film. And with a week to go
before the world premiere on Dec. 14, some of the actors have
not yet seen "The Force Awakens."
"I was in scenes in which some of the characters I was
working with did not know who I was," Nyong'o, who it is now
known plays pirate Maz Kanata, told Reuters. "That's how
secretive it was."
Aside from broad character outlines, details are being kept
tightly under wraps, prompting endless online speculation by
fans eager to see the saga's first film installment in a decade.
Walt Disney Co, which took over "Star Wars" with its
2012 purchase of Lucasfilm, scrapped the typical Hollywood
practice of screening the movie for reporters before they speak
with the cast. The stars revealed little in interviews,
declining to answer even basic questions.
Does Rey, the central character played by Ridley, ever pick
up a lightsaber? "We'll have to wait and see," Ridley said. Adam
Driver claimed he could not remember if his character, the Darth
Vader-like Kylo Ren, had his own theme song. (Director J.J.
Abrams later confirmed he did.)
Stars Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie said they have not
seen the film yet.
Nyong'o clammed up when asked why her character appeared
smaller than diminutive droid R2-D2 in film posters. "I can't
say anything about my size," she said with a laugh, but perhaps
added a clue: "You know, posters are not really up to scale."
The cast and Abrams said they wanted to preserve the element
of surprise for filmgoers.
"I would like them to sit down, relax in their seat and just
let the story begin," said Harrison Ford, who returns as Han
Solo. "I'm not going to ruin it for them by talking about what
happens."
Producer Kathleen Kennedy did divulge something fans will
not see. "Jar Jar is definitely not in the movie," Kennedy told
reporters, referring to the unpopular character from "The
Phantom Menace."
What is known is that "Force Awakens" is set 30 years after
"Return of the Jedi." A stormtrooper named Finn (John Boyega)
encounters Rey and droid BB-8, and the three embark on a
journey. Glimpses of them on Rey's home planet, Jakku, have been
seen in trailers released by Disney.
Rey's last name is unknown, leading fans to guess she may be
Luke Skywalker's daughter. Or Han and Princess Leia's. All three
classic characters return, but Luke's role is unclear. He is
absent from "Force Awakens" posters and trailers, prompting
theories that the character dies or joins the dark side.
Why such mystery surrounding Luke? "Just 'cause," Ford said
coyly.
According to Boyega, audiences will be glad they did not
know more in advance. "I don't want to spoil it for anyone," he
said. "You'll thank me later."
