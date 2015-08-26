RPT-Disney will awaken new 'Star Wars' toys in global livestream event

(Repeats for include story under to Disney ticker. No changes to text)

LOS ANGELES Aug 26 "Star Wars" fans eagerly anticipating the December release of "The Force Awakens" won't have to wait to get their hands on toys and memorabilia tied to the movie - Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday will hold a global online event to roll them out.

The toys will be introduced over an 18-hour period in 15 cities and 12 countries beginning early on Sept. 3, Disney said in a press release. The unboxing of the items will be carried live on YouTube.

"Star Wars toys have always played an important role in how our fans interact with the Saga," said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. "These spectacular Star Wars: The Force Awakens products will continue that tradition."

Fans around the world are already gearing up for the Dec. 18 release of "The Force Awakens," the opening film in a new "Star Wars" trilogy. The first "Star Wars" movie was released in 1977 and became embedded in pop culture.

"The Force Awakens," picks up 30 years after "Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."

The new toy line will be rolled out beginning with a live-broadcast event in Sydney, Australia, then moving through Asia, Europe, Canada, and North and South America, Disney said.

YouTube Spaces in Berlin, Tokyo and London will join the live stream, with Star Wars commentators Anthony Carboni and Andi Gutierrez hosting the event from the YouTube Space in Los Angeles, the release said. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, editing by Larry King)