Villains at play in anti-hero movie 'Suicide Squad'

Aug 2 A deadly hit man, a sweetly insane former
psychiatrist, a boomerang-wielding assassin, a lethal reptilian
and a pyromaniac gang member are not the usual suspects to
protect Gotham city, but the "Suicide Squad" prove that even bad
guys can be good.
"Suicide Squad," out in theaters on Friday, follows a rogue
group of DC Comics anti-heroes - Deadshot, Harley Quinn,
Boomerang, Killer Croc and El Diablo - who are captured and held
hostage by Gotham's government to use as weapons to protect the
city.
Throw in the Enchantress, the Joker and ruthless government
official Amanda Waller, and the Suicide Squad make their film
debut with some big obstacles to overcome as they harness the
best of their rotten selves to enact some good.
The film showcases a new direction for Warner Bros' DC
superhero universe, which has taken a more dramatic and serious
tone in action films such as "Batman v Superman: Dawn of
Justice."
"The hardest thing is finding that balance between
entertaining the audience, giving audience information, setting
up a lot of major characters and setting up a whole entire
world," writer-director David Ayer said.
At the heart of the film are Will Smith's Deadshot, who is
desperately trying to make amends with his daughter, and Margot
Robbie's sassy, psychotic Harley Quinn, who is desperately
trying to get back to her love, the Joker, Batman's infamous
nemesis.
Jared Leto is the latest actor to don the green hair and
menacing grin of the Joker, following on from Jack Nicholson and
more recently, the late Heath Ledger in Christopher Nolan's
"Dark Knight" franchise.
"You can have green hair and white skin and a crazy laugh
but you have to start from the beginning and walk down a brand
new path," Leto said of creating his own stamp on the character.
Ayer's tongue-in-cheek tone plays up the killer instincts of
the Suicide Squad along with a plot that sees them try to
sacrifice themselves for the greater good.
"You get bored of the superhero, you know the story punch
line, you know he's going to win the fight and get the girl,"
said Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who plays Killer Croc.
"With these guys, will they complete the mission? Will they
kill each other? Will they escape? Will they end up dead? - you
don't know."
