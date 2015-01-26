UPDATE 1-Facebook's Oculus forms in-house virtual-reality film studio

(Adds details on Oculus' Story Studio and short film)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
PARK CITY, Utah Jan 26 Facebook Inc's
Oculus VR is getting into movies with an in-house studio
dedicated to making virtual-reality films and will show its
first short movie at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, the
company said.
Tapping talent from both Pixar, the animation studio behind
computer graphics imagery (CGI) films including "Toy Story" and
"Monsters Inc," and the video gaming world, Oculus' Story Studio
will develop film content for virtual reality and advise other
filmmakers seeking to try the technology.
Facebook bought Oculus last year for $2 billion.
So far the business has largely focused on video
games for its pioneering wrap-around Rift headset.
But virtual reality has recently been enticing Hollywood's
filmmakers to expand into the 360-degree panoramic view offered
by headsets.
At the annual Sundance Festival in Park City, Utah, part of
the event has been dedicated to virtual-reality short movies by
filmmakers including Chris Milk and Felix & Paul, to draw the
independent film community.
"I think the (film) community has done a really good job
about getting excited about VR and starting to work on things in
VR," said Oculus Chief Executive Officer Brendan Iribe.
Oculus also hopes to explore VR film experiences in real
time, which would allow viewers to interact inside the headset
with objects and characters, he said.
"This is really tuning in to what a lot of people who are
extending 360-degree film into VR cannot do yet. It's getting
into the heart and soul and magic of VR."
Oculus will debut the short film "Lost" at Sundance, which
the in-house studio developed over the past six months. "Lost"
is designed to be interactive and is between 4 and 10 minutes
long, depending on the viewer's interactive choices.
But virtual-reality films are still a long way from becoming
mainstream as the headsets to display them have yet to reach the
mass market.
While Samsung Electronics Co Ltd offers its
Galaxy Gear VR headset with its Galaxy Note 4 smartphone and
Google Inc has its Cardboard VR device to use with
smartphones, the consumer version of Oculus' Rift headset is
still in development.
There are also technological and creative constraints to
developing film in virtual reality, said Saschka Unseld, a Pixar
veteran who is now creative director of Oculus' Story Studio.
Challenges include computers running too slowly to handle the
intensive rendering of graphics in real time, as well as how to
find a format for storytelling in a 360-degree environment where
the viewer can look anywhere.
"Film has very linear storytelling, it's one-dimensional,"
Unseld said. "In VR, you need to find a three-dimensional way of
telling the story where the space around you matters."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)