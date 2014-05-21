版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 03:48 BJT

Superman and Batman to face off in 'Dawn of Justice'

LOS ANGELES May 21 Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studio on Wednesday unveiled the title of director Zack Snyder's anticipated superhero sequel, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," in which the two legendary DC Comics heroes will face off.

The film, scheduled for release on May 6, 2016, is the follow-up to last year's "Man of Steel," which grossed $668 million in worldwide ticket sales.

"Dawn of Justice" will see Henry Cavill reprise his role as Superman opposite "Argo" actor and director Ben Affleck as Batman, a choice that split many fans of the franchise.

The film will also star Amy Adams as Lois Lane and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐