Warner Bros pushes Superman-Batman film back to 2016

LOS ANGELES Jan 17 Warner Bros. pushed back the
release date of the still untitled film that will bring together
superheroes Superman and Batman, delaying it by almost a year to
May 2016, the studio said on Friday.
The sequel to last year's hit Superman film "Man of Steel"
was revealed at the Comic-Con convention last July by director
Zack Snyder, who said the two DC Comics' caped crusaders will
face off against each other.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, said in a
statement that it needed to move back the date to allow "the
filmmakers time to realize fully their vision, given the complex
visual nature of the story."
The decision was made after the start of production was
moved to the second quarter of this year, Warner Bros. said.
The superhero-duo was originally slated for July 17, 2015,
and Warner Bros. said it would put a still untitled Peter Pan
adventure into that slot.
"We are happy to take advantage of these coveted summer
dates, which are perfect for two of our biggest tentpole
releases," said Dan Fellman, president of domestic distribution.
"Man of Steel," starring British actor Henry Cavill as
Superman/Clark Kent, premiered in June 2013 and grossed $668
million worldwide. In the North American market, it was the
fourth-biggest film of 2013, with ticket sales of $291 million.
In the first encounter of the two superheroes on the big
screen, Cavill returns to play Superman, while "Argo" actor and
director Ben Affleck has been cast as Batman in a controversial
choice that split fans.