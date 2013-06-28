版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 09:40 BJT

He will be back: 'Terminator' film franchise gets trilogy reboot

LOS ANGELES, June 27 The popular "Terminator" film franchise will be resurrected in a new stand-alone trilogy, with the first installment slated to open in theaters on June 26, 2015, Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures said on Thursday.

The "Terminator" franchise about an assassin cyborg portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger has grossed more than $1 billion over three films since it debuted in 1984.

It is unknown if Schwarzenegger, 65, will reprise his most famous role.

A fourth film in the franchise, "Terminator Salvation," was released in 2009 without the former body builder, who was the governor of California at the time.

The 2015 film will be produced by Annapurna Pictures, which also produced 2013's Oscar nominee "Zero Dark Thirty," and Skydance Productions.

Paramount is a subsidiary of Viacom Inc.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐