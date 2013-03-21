DreamWorks looks to Stone Age for new hit with 'The Croods'

| LOS ANGELES, March 21
LOS ANGELES, March 21 After mining the worlds of
fairy tales, zoos, dragons and martial arts pandas, DreamWorks
Animation is going back to the Stone Age with "The Croods," in
the hope of finding a new box office hit.
"The Croods," out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday, is being
watched closely by analysts after the weak performance of "Rise
of the Guardians" last year, which led DreamWorks Animation SKG
Inc to write down about $87 million in costs.
"The Croods" follows a family of cavemen as they fight for
survival in a mysterious and visually stunning new world that is
constantly changing under their feet.
Croods patriarch Grug (voiced by Nicolas Cage) has to come
to terms with daughter Eep (Emma Stone) growing older and
falling in love with the more evolved Guy (Ryan Reynolds), who
poses the threat of change for stubborn Grug.
"It's not the meteors or lava or mammoths falling through
cracks in the ground. It's his daughter changing in front of his
eyes and leaving with a man that she sees eye-to-eye with, and
that we saw as really resonating with people," said Kirk De
Micco, who co-directed "The Croods" with Chris Sanders.
DreamWorks has enjoyed huge success with its "Shrek,"
"Madagascar," and "Kung Fu Panda" franchises.
However, financial losses from last year's "Guardians," a
movie that united Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other
childhood icons, didn't draw in big crowds and contributed to a
decision to lay off 350 employees, DreamWorks said last
month.
Sanders joked that they felt "no pressure at all" ahead of
the release of "The Croods," saying that DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey
Katzenberg had been supportive.
"One of the nice things that Jeffrey brings to the party is
he never loses sight that we're making a feature film ... he'll
never try to change the course of the film," Sanders told
Reuters.
Box office forecasters project a bright weekend debut for
"Croods" of $38 million and $45 million in the U.S. and Canada.
"I think if they are doing $40 million, people are pretty
comfortable," said analyst Barton Crockett, who follows
DreamWorks at Lazard Capital Markets.
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
De Micco and Sanders set about creating a vivid 3-D backdrop
of the changing prehistoric landscape, with exotic mythical
creatures, drawing inspiration from the Cretaceous era in
Earth's evolutionary history.
"We wanted the audience to go on the very same journey that
the characters are going on. At every turn, no one, including in
the audience, knows what's going to be around that next corner,
so it kept everyone on their toes," Sanders said.
A furry sloth named Belt, voiced by Sanders, is a
scene-stealer with his prophetic "duh-duh-dun" phrase at tense
moments. Sanders said his character provides "terrific comedy
relief."
Sanders and De Micco worked with animators to create 39
original animals for the film. Twenty-one will be featured in
the move and all 39 appear in a "Croods" video game released by
Angry Birds creators Rovio last week.
If it hits projections, the film's opening will fall between
"Guardians" limp $24 million first weekend and June blockbuster
"Madagascar 3" that debuted with $60 million.
Film distributor 20th Century Fox, a division of News Corp.
, expects weekend sales to hit $40 million, with solid
business in the following weeks as schools take a break around
the Easter holiday.
"We are the first animated film (this year) in quite some
time, and then we will be the only animated film for quite some
time. We are going to play and play and play," said Chris
Aronson, president of domestic distribution for Fox.