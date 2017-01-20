Behind the Big Mac: McDonald's gets movie and literary spotlight

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 20 The man who turned a popular
California hamburger stand into the McDonald's global fast-food
empire is having a posthumous Hollywood moment.
Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, a hard-drinking, somewhat
desperate middle-aged milkshake equipment salesman who 60 years
ago out-hustled the McDonald brothers to gain control of their
namesake brand in "The Founder," which is opening in U.S. movie
theaters on Friday.
Kroc, who died in 1984, convinced Richard and Maurice
McDonald to let him franchise their clean, quick-service
restaurants that helped end the U.S. carhop era. He then wrested
so much control over the brand that the brothers agreed to be
bought out in 1961 for $2.7 million.
"I'm drawn to stories about polarizing, difficult men," said
screenwriter Robert Siegel, who also wrote "The Wrestler."
"Keaton is good at that oily charm," Siegel told Reuters.
The film closes with the bombshell allegation that Kroc
cheated the McDonald brothers out of what would have been a
massive annual royalty payment.
The McDonald brothers' survivors, who struck a rights deal
with the film's producers, have made that charge. However, it
was not confirmed by other sources or in media interviews with
the brothers themselves, whose major complaint appeared to be
Kroc's appropriation of the McDonald's founder title.
McDonald's Corp declined comment on the issue.
"The Founder" arrives on screens on the heels of "Ray &
Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald's Fortune," a 2016 book by
journalist Lisa Napoli that turns the spotlight on Kroc's third
wife.
Joan Kroc, who died in 2003, lived lavishly while using
Kroc's billion-dollar fortune to promote causes sure to have
sent her husband, a pro-business conservative who supported U.S.
President Richard Nixon, spinning in his grave.
The book traces their tumultuous relationship, which
blossomed through a mutual love of music and business. But
Napoli says it was Ray's unwavering devotion to bargain-barrel
"Early Times" whiskey that fueled both conflict in the marriage
and aspects of Joan's charitable giving.
In keeping with the times, Joan did not speak openly about
Ray's drinking, which "doesn't square well with the mythology of
McDonald's," Napoli said.
"She couldn't get him to quit, so she helped other people
like herself to deal with people who drink," Napoli said.
Joan supported addiction research, awareness and treatment
through gifts to major universities and facilities such as the
Hazelden Foundation and the Betty Ford Clinic.
Other major recipients include the Salvation Army, National
Public Radio and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
