Movie theater still king, but filmmakers slowly warm to online

TORONTO, Sept 15 A few years ago, a successful
run on the festival circuit might have propelled a small
independent film into a limited art-house run and then onto the
shelves of the local video store, where for the most part, it
would be forgotten.
The rise of streaming and Video on Demand (VoD) is changing
that model, allowing independent filmmakers to skip the studio
distribution process and tap directly into new audiences on
their computers, smartphones and television sets.
But while direct distribution has taken off in a big way
with television programs like "House of Cards" and "Orange is
the New Black" from Netflix Inc, many feature
filmmakers are still hesitant to give up the cinematic
experience.
"That's not ideal for me," said director Ned Benson, when
asked how he would feel if his first feature-length film, "The
Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him and Her," skipped the
theater and went straight to VoD.
"When I was making this film it was more about the
theatrical experience and giving people different ways to go (to
the) theater and see movies."
Benson will get his wish. After premiering at the 38th
annual Toronto International Film Festival last week, his film
was acquired by The Weinstein Company, ensuring its release in
theaters across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom
and France.
That desire to reach a theatrical audience was echoed by
filmmakers interviewed at the Toronto festival, which wrapped up
on Sunday. They see direct distribution as the future, but they
worry about how it will impact the viewing experience.
"In an ideal world, you know that people are committed to
watching something right through to the end," said director Atom
Egoyan, who premiered his film "Devil's Knot" at the festival.
"When you have a multitude of things to watch, you might be
more prone to breaking that experience or putting it on pause."
NEW BUYERS AT FESTIVAL
Still, with a growing number of viewers skipping the theater
and watching online instead, companies like Netflix, Hulu and
Vimeo are looking to film festivals to find new content.
In 2009, there were no official representatives of online
distributors at the Toronto festival. This year, there were 37,
including 18 from Netflix and five each for Hulu and Apple Inc
.
"Direct distribution continues to gain momentum every day
and it's being driven at all levels," said Kerry Trainor, chief
executive of video-sharing service Vimeo.
Vimeo offered a $10,000 advance for a 30-day window of
exclusive online rights to all 146 feature films that held their
world premiere at Toronto. The deal does not hinder filmmakers
from making separate theatrical or television deals.
"We wanted to be as flexible as we could," said Trainor.
"It's as much about being a supplemental part of traditional
distribution as it is a wholesale replacement - so we wanted our
offer to reflect that."
While the company has not yet disclosed any deals out of the
offer, Trainor said interest in direct distribution is
widespread, with everyone from first-time directors to
established production companies looking to the online model.
'I CAN'T EAT THAT'
For Scilla Andreen, a filmmaker and chief executive of
IndieFlix.com, which streams festival and art-house films to
subscribers, direct distribution is the best way for independent
filmmakers to get their work seen and make some money.
"I made IndieFlix out of pure frustration. I wanted to make
money for filmmakers," Andreen said, adding that most
traditional distribution platforms don't offer much financial
benefit to filmmakers.
"I was told all the time, 'You should be grateful that
you're getting exposure,'" she said. "But that doesn't help me
at all. I can't eat that."
Andreen foresees a day when her company will be able to
strike a deal with a major festival like Toronto or Sundance to
put its prize-winning films online right afterward to help
filmmakers capitalize on awards momentum.
Indeed, the move toward online distribution also has film
festivals looking at the role they can play in the new realm,
especially as curators in a space where there are virtually
limitless options available.
It's a natural role for festival programmers, who have for
decades been bringing independent filmmakers and major
distributors together in a neatly executed acquisition dance.
"For films without significant marketing budgets, I think
that (online distribution) is really important, because it means
they can build their own audiences online and build communities
that might be interested in seeing these films," said Justin
Cutler, senior manager at the Toronto festival's Industry
Office.
While going straight to Netflix or Hulu may not be ideal for
many filmmakers, younger directors and producers are
increasingly comfortable with skipping the theater completely.
"This generation of filmmakers has seen most of its movies
on small screens - there's less screen-sized prejudice - which I
think is opening up a lot of choice and business models," said
Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix.