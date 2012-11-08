"Twilight" fans camp out days ahead of "Breaking Dawn-Part 2"

LOS ANGELES Nov 8 Dozens of excited "Twilight"
fans set up tents in Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of next
week's world premiere of the last film in the vampire romance
franchise.
Some 2,200 people from all over the world have registered to
camp on a concrete plaza outside a downtown Los Angeles movie
theater, movie studio Summit Entertainment said.
The fans - most of them young women - will get guaranteed
spots to see stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor
Lautner walk the red carpet for the Nov. 12 premiere of "The
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2."
Summit has laid on special activities during the five day
wait, including a marathon screening of the four other films in
the blockbuster franchise, surprise appearances from some cast
members, and a "Twilight"-themed workout.
"We figured it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for some
of us. This is the last movie. We're never going to get to do it
again and we wanted to hang out with some of our friends for the
last one," Bri-Anne Glover told Reuters Television as she
settled in at the camp on Thursday.
"I love 'Breaking Dawn' because that's kind of where I am in
my life. I've got the husband, I've got my children, and we're
getting on with our lives and having a happy life and the same
with Edward and Jacob and Bella," said fan Eryka Bradford.
The "Twilight" books by author Stephenie Meyer have been a
publishing sensation and the four movies have made more than
$2.5 billion combined at box offices worldwide.
The final film sees the bliss of newlyweds Bella (Stewart)
and Edward (Pattinson) and their daughter threatened by an
ancient vampire coven.
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" opens in several
European countries on Nov. 14 and arrives in U.S. movie theaters
on Nov. 16.