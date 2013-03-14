'Veronica Mars' film fundraiser swiftly reaches $2 mln goal

LOS ANGELES, March 13 Fans of defunct TV show
"Veronica Mars" turned out in droves to raise $2 million in
record time on Wednesday to fund a long- hoped-for movie version
of the mystery series about a young, female private
investigator.
More than 31,000 people pledged amounts ranging from $1 to
$10,000 on crowdsourcing site Kickstarter.com, less than 24
hours after the campaign was launched.
The TV series' creator Rob Thomas said he had struck a deal
with Hollywood studio Warner Bros. to make a movie based on the
show if he was able to raise $2 million by April 12 through the
campaign.
"Their reaction was, if you can show there's enough fan
interest to warrant a movie, we're on board," Thomas wrote on
the film's donation page, adding that, if successful, the film
will be released in early 2014.
"Veronica Mars," starring Kristen Bell, ran from 2004-2007
on U.S. television networks UPN and CW and told the story of a
high school student who moves on to college while moonlighting
as a private investigator working on complex mysteries.
Thomas said he wrote a feature film script soon after the TV
show was canceled in 2007. But he said Warner Bros. declined to
fund it at that time, saying it wasn't convinced there was
enough interest to warrant a major studio-sized movie about
Veronica.
Bell, who has signed on for a film version, promised on the
Kickstarter website that if the $2 million goal is reached "we
will make the sleuthiest, snarkiest, it's-all-fun-and-games"
movie possible.
The campaign hit the $1 million threshold in four hours and
24 minutes on Wednesday, setting a new record as the fastest
Kickstarter fundraising pitch to $1 million, Kickstarter said.
Popular Kickstarter drives, known as crowd funding, allow
people to raise money for projects within a certain time frame
as long as they offer gifts in return for donations.
For the "Veronica Mars" movie project, a pledge of $10 or
more got backers a copy of the film's shooting script while
those pledging $25 or more will receive a custom T-shirt along
with the script.
One donor pledged at least $10,000 and will receive a
speaking role in the film.
Warner Bros. is a unit of Time Warner Inc.