CANNES, France May 19 The Cannes Film Festival stopped the world premiere screening of the Netflix movie "Okja" after five minutes on Friday after sustained heckling from the audience, apparently due to a technical glitch in the movie's projection.

"Okja", starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, is one of the hottest movies at this year's festival but controversial because U.S. video-on-demand company Netflix has refused to screen it in French cinemas. (Reporting by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Ralph Boulton)