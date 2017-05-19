UPDATE 4-Netflix big-beast thriller "Okja" impresses at Cannes after boos

* Screening halted due to technical glitch
* Streaming vs theatre debate dominates festival
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision"
By Robin Pomeroy
CANNES, France, May 19 A technical glitch on
Friday halted the screening of Netflix's first movie to
compete at the Cannes Film Festival, but "Okja", starring Tilda
Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, which opened to boos, ended to
hearty applause.
One of the most keenly anticipated films of the festival,
because of its stellar cast and director as well as the video
streaming company's decision to give it only a limited
theatrical release, opened to a packed press screening.
As the Netflix logo hit the screen, sections of the crowd
booed, and the opening scene was difficult to hear due to
heckling and slow handclapping - apparently due to the film
being projected in the wrong aspect ratio.
The projection was stopped, the screen adjusted and the
movie then restarted, with the Netflix logo again being booed,
but the rest of the film watched in respectful silence.
"This incident was entirely the responsibility of the
Festival’s technical service, which offers its apologies to the
director, his teams, the producers and the audience at the
showing," the festival said in a statement.
Directed by Korean Bong Joon-ho, known for "Snowpiercer" and
"The Host", "Okja" is the story of a little girl's relationship
to an intelligent giant pig-like animal which has, unknown to
her, been bred by a U.S. biotech company to produce cheap meat.
The animal is saved, but also used, by activists from the
Animal Liberation Front (ALF).
With elements of "King Kong", British magazine Sight and
Sound said the "snazzy science fiction succeeds as both a
critique of the modern meat industry and a bittersweet tale of
the bond between a girl and a mighty beast".
Gyllenhaal made light of speculation the screening glitch
had been sabotage, possibly by Netflix's opponents in the French
movie industry angry at its refusal to release the film in
theatres, saying: "It was the ALF I guess."
French rules mean that movies cannot be streamed online
until three years after their theatrical release, and Netflix
has ruled out any such release in France - creating a
controversy that has been hard to avoid at the festival.
Pedro Almodovar, the head of the jury that will award this
year's big prize, said he did not think a film not shown on the
big screen should get the Palme d'Or.
Swinton, a co-producer on "Okja" who has served on the
Cannes jury twice, said thousands of "the most beautiful and
esoteric films" are screened at Cannes but never get seen in
cinemas, and defended the U.S. company for giving the director
free-rein on such a big budget film.
"Netflix have given Bong Joon-Ho the chance to make his
absolutely liberated vision a reality, and for that I am so
grateful."
