UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes

CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish
movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely
pretentious conceptual art, beat stiff competition
to win the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.
Critics hailed the movie by writer-director Ruben Ostlund as
"high-wire cinema" that veers between comedy and thriller with
moments of pure surrealism, though some said it could easily
have shed part of its 2 hours and 22 minutes running time.
The film's highlight is a dinner for the museum's well-to-do
patrons, with a performance artist leaping from table to table
impersonating an ape in a bizarre, tense and ultimately violent
scene.
Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, who headed the jury of
nine people that included Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jessica
Chastain, said the film was about "the dictatorship of being
politically correct".
"Such a serious subject is treated with an incredible
imagination. It is very, very, very funny," he said.
"BPM (Beats Per Minute)", a French movie about AIDS
awareness campaigners in the 1980s, had been favourite for the
award but had to settle for second place, taking the Grand Prize
of the Jury, something Almodovar seemed to regret.
"This is a very democratic jury and I am the ninth part of
this jury," he said and fought back tears as he talked of the
film's portrayal of "real heroes that saved many lives".
Sofia Coppola won best director for "The Beguiled", a remake
of the 1971 Clint Eastwood tale of sexual tension between an
injured soldier in the American Civil War and the women and
girls who take him in.
Although members of the jury said she was the first woman to
win that prize, the history books show that Soviet director
Yuliya Solntseva won it in 1961.
Nicole Kidman, who starred alongside Colin Farrell in "The
Beguiled" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" missed
out on the best actress trophy but was awarded a special prize,
collecting the jury's 70th Anniversary Award.
Best actress went to Diane Kruger for her performance in
German film "In the Fade", playing a woman trying to put her
life back together after her husband and young son are killed in
a bomb attack. It was her first role in her native German.
Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for his portrayal of a
psychologically damaged hitman in "You Were Never Really Here"
by British director Scottish director Lynne Ramsay, who shared
the prize for best screenplay with the writers of “The Killing
of a Sacred Deer”, Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou.
Video-streaming company Netflix, which had two
acclaimed movies in competition, left
empty handed. It's lack of succes should have come as no
surprise, given that Almodovar said at the start of the festival
that the Palme d'Or should not go a movie that would not be
given a theatrical release.
